Sorrel Hays Rediscovered Concert Now Streaming On YouTube

The in-person event was held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Sorrel Hays Rediscovered Concert Now Streaming On YouTube

Sorrel Hays Rediscovered Concert Now Streaming On YouTube

On Tuesday, June 6, North/South Consonance, Inc. celebrated the life and work of Sorrel Hays (1941-2020), the multifaceted American composer who resided in New York City during the second half of the 20th century.

The in-person event was held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th St; New York, NY 10018).

Born Doris Ernestine Hays in Memphis, Tennessee, Hays adopted her grandmother's family name of Sorrel in 1985. She first studied music at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before attending for three years the Hochschule für Musik in Munich, Germany. Upon her return to the US she studied with Paul Badura-Skoda and Rudolf Kolisch at the University of Wisconsin in Madison

Hays taught at Cornell College in Iowa, and then moved to New York City where she studied with pianist Hilde Somer. In 1971 she won first prize in the Gaudeamus Competition for Interpreters of New Music at Rotterdam and began an international career as a pianist. She became known as one of the world's foremost performers of Henry Cowell's cluster piano music.

Hays served as director of the graduate program in electronic music at Yildiz University, Istanbul and lectured at many colleges and universities including Vassar and Brooklyn College.

A powerful advocate for gender parity for women in all aspects of music, technology and in cultural institutions, Hays achieved among other gains, the inclusion of women on ASCAP's Standard Awards Panel for the first time, and the addition of female composers to the repertoire of the Rockefeller Foundation's competition for the performance of American music. In the fall of 1976 Sorrel Hays and composer Beth Anderson curated a ground-breaking series of twelve concerts, Meet the Woman Composer, at the New School for Social Research, New York - an early and brilliant assertion that parity in programming is essential.

Stream now at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrgFh5gMiVDAV8NIkOFqhItTKGFtjNn03




RELATED STORIES

1
Tony-Winner Gavin Creel To Perform In Concert At The Kennedy Center Photo
Tony-Winner Gavin Creel To Perform In Concert At The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center announces an intimate evening with Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as he shares the stage with fellow musicians Madeline Benson and Chris Peters to bring you favorite Broadway tunes, pop hits, and an exclusive preview of selections from Creel's thrilling new theatrical concert, Walk on Through.

2
American Songbook Association Will Honor Betty Buckley For Its Fourth Annual Gala This Oct Photo
American Songbook Association Will Honor Betty Buckley For Its Fourth Annual Gala This October

American Songbook Association (ASA) announces its Fourth Annual Gala to honor Tony Award-winning star of Broadway and London theater, film and television Betty Buckley on Monday, October 2 at 7:30 PM.

3
Tony-Winning Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause, Staff Reduction Photo
Tony-Winning Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Programming Pause, Staff Reduction

Lookingglass Theatre Company, recipient of the 2011 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced plans to pause its programming through the spring of 2024 and a sizeable reduction to its full-time staff, slashing the number of employees from 24 to 10. 

4
Listen: Idina Menzel Discusses Fighting For the LGBTQIA+ Community Photo
Listen: Idina Menzel Discusses Fighting For the LGBTQIA+ Community

Idina Menzel appeared on SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women In Music to discuss her new album “Drama Queen'' coming August 18th. In an interview with host Lori Majewski in Fierce: Women in Music, Idina discusses progression for the LGBTQIA+ community and having a mixed race son. 

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Bebe Neuwirth, Charlotte d'Amboise And More Celebrate New CHICAGO Exhibit at The Museum of BroadwayPhotos: Bebe Neuwirth, Charlotte d'Amboise And More Celebrate New CHICAGO Exhibit at The Museum of Broadway
Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares FinaleVideo: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Lorna Courtney, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION at Sony HallLorna Courtney, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS CELINE DION at Sony Hall
2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall2024 Olivier Awards Sets April Date at the Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
LEOPOLDSTADT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You