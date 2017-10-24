Sony Pictures Classic Picks Up Michael Mayer's and Stephen Karam's THE SEAGULL

Michael Mayer

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the film adaptation of Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL, as reported by Deadline. The film is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and adapted for the screen by Tony winner Stephen Karam. Commented Sony Picture Classics, "Here finally is the definitive film version of the master storyteller's play. It is fun and the cast is simply sublime." The film will be released in 2018.

Stephen Karam, whose plays SONS OF THE PROPHET and THE HUMANS were Pulitzer Prize finalists, penned the script to the classic novel which follows "the tragic story of eight people who fall in love with the wrong person, and it is an exploration of dreams and regret." Karam's other Broadway credit includes a new script for 2016 revival of THE CHERRY ORCHARD.

Michael Mayer's Broadway credits include TRIUMPH OF LOVE, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, SIDE MAN, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, THE LION IN WINTER, UNCLE VANYA, AN ALMOST HOLY PICTURE, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, AFTER THE FALL, 'NIGHT MOTHER, SPRING AWAKENING (Tony Award for Best Direction), AMERICAN IDIOT, EVERYDAY RAPTURE, ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and, most recently, THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER.

The film stars Broadway favorites, including Annette Bening (1987's COASTAL DISTURBANCE), Saoirse Ronan (THE CRUCIBLE), Corey Stoll (HENRY IV, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE) , Elisabeth Moss (2008's SPEED-THE-PLOW and THE HEIDI CHRONICLES), Brian Dennehy (1999's DEATH OF A SALESMAN, 2003's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT), Mare Winningham (PICNIC, CASA VALENTINE), Jon Tenney (BILOXI BLUES, THE HEIRESS), Glen Fleshler (SPRING AWAKENING, THE MERCHANT OF VENICE), Michael Zegen (A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE), and Billy Howle.

Tom Hulce will produce alongside Leslie Urdang, Robert Salerno, Jay Franke and David Herro.

THE SEAGULL was last seen on Broadway in 2008. Carey Mulligan, Kristin Scott Thomas, Art Malik, Mackenzie Crook, and Peter Sarsgaard starred in the production.

