Something Different! MTI to License THE BAND'S VISIT

It may be true that in love and music, all is fair, but having a legal license helps! Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured licensing rights to the Broadway hit, The Band's Visit.

The critically-acclaimed and best reviewed new Broadway musical of the season, The Band's Visit, is nominated for 11 Tony® Awards including Best Musical. The Band's Visit has already won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by four-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award nominee, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin. Its world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice and played its final performance on January 8, 2017. It opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre on November 9, 2017.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "We are very proud to represent The Band's Visit, one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway musicals in recent history. Happily, the audiences and the critics agree, making the show a success in every way. The Band's Visit offers a rare blend of humanity at its best and humor with universal appeal. The seamless interplay between Itamar Moses' book and David Yazbek's score produces a moving experience for audience members of all ages and backgrounds, not to mention for the performers themselves. Anyone who has been a stranger in a foreign land or a newcomer to any environment will empathize with the characters in The Band's Visit. Moreover, every actor and musician will appreciate the opportunity to participate in what is, in the end, a joyous celebration of humankind."

The Band's Visit is produced by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic

Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producer for The Band's Visit is Allan Williams.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting schools as well as amateur and professional theatres from around the world the rights to perform the largest selection of great musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these shows to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 70,000 theatrical organizations in the US and in over 60 countries worldwide.

