LOVE NEVER DIES
Click Here for More Articles on LOVE NEVER DIES

Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show

Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater took to Twitter to answer some fan questions.

Read all of his answers below!

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé.

Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store for them.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)

THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)

National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)

VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)