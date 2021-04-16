Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Social Roundup: Fans and Journalists React to First IN THE HEIGHTS Screenings

In the Heights premieres on June 11, in theaters and on HBO Max.

Apr. 16, 2021  

The film adaptation of In the Heights recently held preview screenings and fans and journalists are reacting!

The story of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, and Noah Catala. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson also appear in cameo roles.

Read tweets about the film below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Which Way To The Stage Door T-Shirt
Dance Break Sweatshirt
Dancer First T-Shirt
Related Articles
IN THE HEIGHTS Will Open Tribeca Film Festival from Washington Heights Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS Will Open Tribeca Film Festival from Washington Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jon M. Chu Discuss Making IN THE HEIGHTS Photo

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jon M. Chu Discuss Making IN THE HEIGHTS

IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Book Release Date Moved Up Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Book Release Date Moved Up

IN THE HEIGHTS Film Release Date Moved Up to June 11 Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS Film Release Date Moved Up to June 11


More Hot Stories For You