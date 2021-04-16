Social Roundup: Fans and Journalists React to First IN THE HEIGHTS Screenings

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

The film adaptation of In the Heights recently held preview screenings and fans and journalists are reacting!

The story of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directed the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders produced.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, and Noah Catala. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson also appear in cameo roles.

Read tweets about the film below!

#InTheHeights is gorgeous and has a dynamite opening. Latino voices have arrived (we were already here).



If you loved Yuh-Jung Youn this year, get ready to fall in love with Olga Merediz, the first supporting actress contender of the year. Leslie Grace is another breakout! . pic.twitter.com/4nOwhCZ3IW - Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) April 15, 2021

.@jonmchu's #InTheHeightsMovie is bursting with life, love & music, augmenting the power of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, transforming it into a joyful cinematic experience. Deeply compelling & beautifully realized, it's the film you'll wanna mark your return to theaters to see. pic.twitter.com/WBcTWDZmW5 - Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 15, 2021

I screened @jonmchu's @intheheights early, and it is a really good love letter to Washington Heights & following your dreams. The vibrant dance sequences & melodic tunes sway you through & through. A really beautiful display of Latinx culture #InTheHeightsMovie #InTheHeights pic.twitter.com/pQ09wMRrly - Kay-B (@TheLadyKayB) April 15, 2021

Got an early look at #InTheHeightsMovie. Never saw the musical, knew almost nothing about it, but I was totally floored by the love and life bursting from this movie. @jonmchu directed the hell out of it. I hope people get to (safely) see it on a big screen. If not, TURN IT UP. - Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) April 15, 2021

We got to see an early screening of #InTheHeightsMovie and as someone who LOVES the musical I was absolutely enchanted! Anthony Ramos is a sexy lil nugget as Usnavi and Olga Merediz and Daphne Rubin-Vega were outstanding! So joyful and passionate. I hope people love it. - roxane gay (@rgay) April 16, 2021

last #InTheHeightsMovie tweet from me until it comes out in June; if this movie doesn't make you smile/cry/feel any emotion, you have no concept of joy. this will be THE movie of the summer. - hayley "the coldplaywright" st. james ?a??i?? (@hayleystjames) April 16, 2021

My first break since this morning was to get up to welcome FedEx that brought me a fantastic "bodega" box from @wbpictures to celebrate #intheheightsmovie pic.twitter.com/PPz7cGaad5 - Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) April 15, 2021

Thoughts on #InTheHeightsMovie - social embargo just lifted. @jonmchu is the best thing to happen to musical films in a long time. He builds on his work in CRA and blends visual extravagance with grounded tales of a joyful community. - Alex Wood (@AlexLukeWood) April 15, 2021

Olga Merediz who plays Abuela Claudia in #InTheHeightsMovie has been breathing life into this character since the stage version for which she got a Tony nomination. Her character represents an older generation of immigrants who paved the way for many of us with paciencia y fe. pic.twitter.com/S2uikxUYfn - Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) April 15, 2021

Social embargo is up so I'm shouting from my metaphorical fire escape: #InTheHeights is the big, splashy movie-musical I was hoping it'd be. It's joyful, it will make you want to dance and sing (and cry if you're me!). I want to see it again ASAP on the biggest screen possible. - Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) April 15, 2021

Just watched an early screening of #InTheHeights and I cannot stop SOBBINGGGG. The community, the support, the representation, the LOVE! Can't wait to watch this in theatres this summer thank you @jonmchu!! Hear me, SAG best ensemble and Olga Merediz for best supporting actress! pic.twitter.com/is6WSqGodI - kelly ng (@ItsKellyNg) April 16, 2021

#InTheHeights is everything i've ever wanted in a stage-to-screen adaptation bc it showcases the spectacle of musical theater by unapologetically using the bolder tools of film. it's v clear that @jonmchu respects both mediums equally, as he brought out the best of each ? - Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) April 16, 2021

Some behind the scenes pictures were shared during the end credits of the conversation after the #InTheHeightsMovie early screening today! pic.twitter.com/NHrB3BAcGR - MK (@loveforlin) April 16, 2021

I have been waiting so long for this social embargo to lift to say: #InTheHeights is a spectacular ray of joy during a dark time, a tour de force of musical direction by @jonmchu with a killer cast, and my only sorrow is that I didn't see it first on a huge-ass screen. pic.twitter.com/LU2oAg2gqt - Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 15, 2021

As a Nuyorican theatre kid who lived in Washington Heights for a while, #InTheHeights truly gave me chills. It captures the vibrant Latino community while celebrating both where you're from and where you're going. A bit long at times, but brilliant music, references, and visuals. pic.twitter.com/yl86ZzfQ5E - Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) April 16, 2021

Time to talk about #InTheHeights! It's hard to express how deeply Leslie Grace's performance of "Breathe" resonated w/ me. Brought me to tears, y'all. ? That idea of being your parents' American dream is something every child of immigrants-regardless of culture-can relate to. pic.twitter.com/9FsrWRndtH - Charlene Joy Jimenez (@charlizzle) April 16, 2021