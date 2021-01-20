Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Social Roundup: Broadway Reacts to the 2021 Inauguration
How is Broadway reacting to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?
January 20 marks the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, alongside the first-ever black, Asian-American, female vice president Kamala Harris.
How is Broadway reacting? We've compiled their posts across social media as they rejoice in the new leadership of our country, the moving performances from stars like Lady Gaga (who sang the National Anthem- watch here!), Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, and the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman.
Jelani Alladin
For the next month I'm going to tingle every time I hear the words "Madame Vice President"- JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) January 20, 2021
Jason Alexander
I'm breathing again, deep and full. I'm weeping for the beauty of this moment and the hope of our nation. May we be guided by our better angels and blessed by a forgiving and gracious God. ??- Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 20, 2021
Lin-Manuel Miranda
YES @TheAmandaGorman!!! -LMM- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 20, 2021
Want to check out Amanda Gorman's full poem? Watch it here!
Patti Murin
WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT!!!! Or as you could also say, WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN!!!#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ht5mutBUJ7- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 20, 2021
Steve Kazee
Amanda Gorman is all the hope for the future that you need. pic.twitter.com/INi8W3hR98- Kazee He/Him (@SteveKazee) January 20, 2021
Phillipa Soo
Grace, decency, unity, truth, justice. These are words that make up the fabric of our democracy. These are words that will reverberate through the sacred halls of our government. A new day begins. The work begins.- Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) January 20, 2021
Jennifer Simard
Our national colors song sounds the start of All That Jazz & I'm here for it.- Jennifer Simard (@SimardJennifer) January 20, 2021
Megan Hilty
When I met @JoeBiden he treated every person with such equal respect and attention - no matter who they were. He makes you feel like an instant friend.- Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) January 20, 2021
That's the kind of President I believe he will be - a President who cares about everyone.
Happy Inauguration Day! ?? pic.twitter.com/LjXQXkJgkC
Sasha Hutchings
I dunno if that's just a big Bible or a whole Book of Spells, but I honestly imagine we need both. a??i????a??i????a??i????#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/U6nRqOuk88- Sasha Hutchings (@SashaHutchings) January 20, 2021
Nik Walker
WHERE CAN WE FIND LIGHT IN THIS NEVER ENDING SHADE #AmandaGorman- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) January 20, 2021
Seth Rudetsky
This song sums up my feelings for today!!!!https://t.co/WKouDFpzoC- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) January 20, 2021
Michael James Scott
IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL #BidenHarrisInauguration pic.twitter.com/xqnYnHWIsF- Michael James Scott (@iamMJScott) January 20, 2021
Alex Newell
Yassssss we love to see it!!!! Madame Vice President!!!!- Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) January 20, 2021
Sierra Boggess
"Unity is the path forward!" @JoeBiden- Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) January 20, 2021
Audra McDonald
Let's do it!!!! #KamalaHarris- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 20, 2021
Jeremy Jordan
No, you've been crying all morning.- Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) January 20, 2021
Adrienne Walker
"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman #Inauguration2021- Adrienne Walker (@adriennewalk3r) January 20, 2021
Javier Muñoz
We made it.#InaugurationDay- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) January 20, 2021
Tracie Thoms
Is it too early for champagne? Asking for a friend....ok the friend is me. ?- Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 20, 2021
Rob McClure
Eloquence. I've missed you.- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) January 20, 2021
Alex Brightman
This is some awe-inspiring stuff. Choked up at every turn.- Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) January 20, 2021
Robyn Hurder
A post shared by Robyn Hurder (@robynhurder)
James Monroe Iglehart
Elizabeth Stanley
Patrick Page
A post shared by Patrick Page (@pagepatrick)
Derek Klena
A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena)
Laura Benanti
A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti)
