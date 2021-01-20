Social Roundup: Broadway Reacts to the 2021 Inauguration

January 20 marks the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, alongside the first-ever black, Asian-American, female vice president Kamala Harris.

How is Broadway reacting? We've compiled their posts across social media as they rejoice in the new leadership of our country, the moving performances from stars like Lady Gaga (who sang the National Anthem- watch here!), Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, and the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman.

For the next month I'm going to tingle every time I hear the words "Madame Vice President" - JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) January 20, 2021

I'm breathing again, deep and full. I'm weeping for the beauty of this moment and the hope of our nation. May we be guided by our better angels and blessed by a forgiving and gracious God. ?? - Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 20, 2021

WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT!!!! Or as you could also say, WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN!!!#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/ht5mutBUJ7 - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman is all the hope for the future that you need. pic.twitter.com/INi8W3hR98 - Kazee He/Him (@SteveKazee) January 20, 2021

Grace, decency, unity, truth, justice. These are words that make up the fabric of our democracy. These are words that will reverberate through the sacred halls of our government. A new day begins. The work begins. - Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) January 20, 2021

Our national colors song sounds the start of All That Jazz & I'm here for it. - Jennifer Simard (@SimardJennifer) January 20, 2021

When I met @JoeBiden he treated every person with such equal respect and attention - no matter who they were. He makes you feel like an instant friend.



That's the kind of President I believe he will be - a President who cares about everyone.



Happy Inauguration Day! ?? pic.twitter.com/LjXQXkJgkC - Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) January 20, 2021

I dunno if that's just a big Bible or a whole Book of Spells, but I honestly imagine we need both. a??i????‍a??i????‍a??i????#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/U6nRqOuk88 - Sasha Hutchings (@SashaHutchings) January 20, 2021

WHERE CAN WE FIND LIGHT IN THIS NEVER ENDING SHADE #AmandaGorman - Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) January 20, 2021

Yassssss we love to see it!!!! Madame Vice President!!!! - Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) January 20, 2021

"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." - Harriet Tubman #Inauguration2021 - Adrienne Walker (@adriennewalk3r) January 20, 2021

Is it too early for champagne? Asking for a friend....ok the friend is me. ? - Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 20, 2021