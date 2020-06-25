Sir Ian McKellen to Lead Age-Blind HAMLET at Theatre Royal Windsor

Sir Ian McKellen will step into the iconic shoes of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, in an upcoming age-blind production of the play at Theatre Royal Windsor, returning the actor to a role he first performed fifty years ago.

When the show begins rehearsal on Monday it will be the first British theatre production to begin rehearsals following lockdown. The production will enforce PPE, physical distancing, and hygiene guidelines throughout the rehearsal process.

There is no current word on when the play is set to begin performances. UK theatre spaces will be allowed to open on July 4, but not for live productions.

Director Sean Mathis says of the process, "We walk a tightrope through the forest whilst we await news of when we may actually perform in front of a live audience, but it will be invigorating to leave the house and get into a rehearsal room and be a part of British theatre returning to the boards."

McKellen said: "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias's invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when, but do know where - Theatre Royal Windsor!"

Producer Bil Kenwright says, "Nothing is more important than this country's and indeed the world's health and safety, so we are not ready to announce an opening night yet - but I'm a great believer in making a start if a start is possible, and in this instance it is."

Read more at The Guardian.

