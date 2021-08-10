Single Tickets Now On Sale For Ruben Santiago-Hudson's LACKAWANNA BLUES

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix).

Tickets can be purchased online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office (261 West 47th Street).

Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues begins performances Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6:45pm, and opens Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The show is written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion, and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Darron L West (sound design), Bill Sims Jr (original music), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Lackawanna Blues runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

MTC has aligned with its Broadway colleagues in setting safety protocols. From September 4 - October 31, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols. Protocols for performances after November 1 will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.