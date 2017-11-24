Singer Claims 'Let It Go' Rip Off; Sues Disney, Idina Menzel & More

TMZ reports that recording artist Jaime Ciero is suing Disney, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato and others, claiming that they ripped off the mega-hit song from FROZEN, 'Let It Go.' The singer claims the song is a knock off of his 2008 song "Volar." Although his tune is recorded in Spanish, he maintains that the similarities include note combinations, structures, hooks, and themes.



In the law suit obtained by TMZ, Ciero calls the song, "a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs." He is requesting profits from the animated movie, the music and the marketing.

Ciero includes both Menzel and Lovato in his suit because they recorded the song for the movie and the single, respectively. According to the report, several other associated acts are also mentioned.

Released in 2013, FROZEN is currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time. A sequel is currently in the works, while a musical stage adaptation is set to hit Broadway in Spring 2018.

Does Ciero have a case? Check out both songs below and decide for yourself!





