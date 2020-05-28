Shoshana Bean to Appear as the Next Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome the incomparable Shoshana Bean to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Shoshana is best known for her work on Broadway in Hairspray, Wicked, and most recently Waitress. Her most recent solo album, SPECTRUM, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. For the show's eighth episode, Shoshana has decided to raise money for Kidsave ( www.kidsave.org ), an organization striving for a world where every child is nurtured from birth, where the loss of human potential due to neglect is absent and where people everywhere care enough that all children, even those abandoned, grow up in stable, loving families. Kidsave gives preteens and teens who are living in orphanages temporary foster homes and group homes, loving parents, and lifelong mentors through family visit and supermentoring programs. All of the children they serve have experienced the trauma of loss. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep8

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured three-time Tony-nominee Kevin Chamberlin and raised over $800 for The Cameron Boyce Foundation, an organization created in the name of the late-teen actor who was passionate about ending gun violence, ending water crises in underdeveloped parts of the world, and finding a cure for epilepsy. Since launching the show in April, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised over $10,000 for organizations like Doctors without Borders, NYC Health + Hospitals, and the Actors Fund.

Watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You