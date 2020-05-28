Shoshana Bean to Appear as the Next Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE
Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured three-time Tony-nominee Kevin Chamberlin and raised over $800 for The Cameron Boyce Foundation, an organization created in the name of the late-teen actor who was passionate about ending gun violence, ending water crises in underdeveloped parts of the world, and finding a cure for epilepsy. Since launching the show in April, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised over $10,000 for organizations like Doctors without Borders, NYC Health + Hospitals, and the Actors Fund.
Watch last week's full episode here:
Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest.
