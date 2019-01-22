Shoshana Bean, Bonnie Milligan, Terrance Mann, Nancy Opel Lead Reading of GREETINGS FROM NIAGARA FALLS From The Creative Team Of NEWSIES

BroadwayWorld has learned that earlier this month, a reading was held for a new musical titled GREETINGS FROM NIAGARA FALLS.

The new musical currently in development reunites the creative team behind Disney's NEWSIES. The musical features music by Alan Menken, book by Harvey Fierstein, and lyrics by Jack Feldman. JV Mercanti directed the reading.

Notable names attached to the project include Shoshana Bean, Bonnie Milligan, Terrence Mann, and Nancy Opel.

No word on future plans for the project at this time.

Alan Menken is a Disney legend who has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual, including eight Oscars with 4 for Best Score and 4 for Best Song; 11 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"); and 7 Golden Globes. He is best known for his work on Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Pocahontas, Enchanted, and Tangled, as well as the onstage musicals Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act. He is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.

Harvey Fierstein is a four-time Tony Award winning writer and actor. His Broadway writing credits include Newsies, Torch Song Trilogy (Tony, Drama Desk, Dramatists Guild Awards), Safe Sex, Legs Diamond and A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations and the Drama League Award for Best Musical). His La Cage Aux Folles is the only show to ever win Best Musical and 2 Best Revival Tony Awards. Other plays include Spookhouse, Forget Him and Flatbush Tosca. His teleplays include Tidy Endings for HBO (ACE Award), and On Common Ground for Showtime. His children's HBO special, The Sissy Duckling, won the Humanitas Prize and the book version is in its fifth printing. Other honors include the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, a special OBIE award, NY Magazine Award, and nominations for The Olivier Award and an Emmy. Harvey has authored Torch Song Trilogy (Tony, Drama Desk, and Obie Awards), La Cage aux Folles (Tony and Drama Desk Awards), The Sissy Duckling (Humanitas Award), A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations), Safe Sex (Ace Award), Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, Common Ground, and more for stage and screen.

