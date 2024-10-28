Short Play Anthology ALL GOOD THINGS MUST BEGIN Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts & Climate Initiative, in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, just released their most recent anthology, All Good Things Must Begin: Short Plays Imagining the Future, edited by Chantal Bilodeau. Originally commissioned for Climate Change Theatre Action 2023 - a worldwide festival that brings communities together around climate issues - the plays offer a daring leap into the future, with stories that reject apocalyptic narratives and celebrate regeneration, community, and justice.

Inspired by the journal entry of science fiction writer Octavia Butler, from which the book takes its title, fifty playwrights from around the world share their vision of what the future may hold with humor, poetry, playfulness, hope, courage, but also sometimes grief and pain. All Good Things Must Begin brings the climate conversation to the stage, intertwining art with activism to inspire a collective re-envisioning of our world.

Featuring essays from GiGi Buddie, Ian Garrett, Himali Kothari, Clare Preuss, Elspeth Tilley, and Mark Wallace, and fifty short plays from established playwrights and emerging voices alike, including: Javaad Alipoor, Klae Bainter, Keith Barker, Nicolas Billon, Chantal Bilodeau, Wren Brian, Manjima Chatterjee, Karen Elias, Nathan Ellis, Kendra Fanconi, Angie Farrow, Annie Furman, Justine Garrett, Emma Gibson, Dia Hakim K., Whiti Hereaka, Sarah Higgins, Jessica Huang, Vinicius Jatobá, Vitor Jatobá, Nathan Joe, Aleya Kassam, Nikhil Katara, Ethan King, Himali Kothari, Heidi Kraay, Camila Le-bert, Andrea Ling, Joan Lipkin, Eric Lockley, Joanne MacDonald, Thomas McKechnie, Anna Maria Nabirye, Lana I. Nasser, Tira Palmquist, Sigmund Pecho, Nicole Pschetz, Gab Reisman, Mark Rigney, Carmen Rivera, Juan C. Sanchez, Charly Evon Simpson, Darrah Teitel, Chris Thorpe, Harley Vale, Kirby Vicente, Caity-Shea Violette, Kevin Matthew Wong, XANA, and Haeweon Yi.

All Good Things Must Begin is an act of faith. As Bilodeau notes in her introduction: "By reminding ourselves that 'good things' don't appear fully formed but must begin somewhere, and what we aspire to can be put in motion anytime, we can hopefully keep despair at bay."

Published by the Arts & Climate Initiative and the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, the anthology is currently available as a paperback and ebook from Lulu Press, and will soon be distributed through most major online booksellers worldwide. The book is a perfect resource for artists, activists, educators, and anyone looking to explore the power of storytelling in driving meaningful climate action.