Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop your Broadway favorites with merchandise and souvenirs from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Kimberly Akimbo, Here Lies Love, Sweeney Todd, and more!

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 3 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop your Broadway favorites with merchandise and souvenirs from Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Kimberly Akimbo, Here Lies Love, Sweeney Todd, and more! Take a look at popular items like the Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Parade Unisex Over Pullover, and new arrivals like the Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat, the The Cottage Romance Mug, and many more. 

Shop now!

Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

Anastasia Romanov Hoodie image This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.


Buy Now»

Fiddler on the Roof in Yidish Oy Vey Pin

Fiddler on the Roof in Yidish Oy Vey Pin image Enamel pin featuring phrase "Oy Vey" and comes on backer card featuring key art.


Buy Now»

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Sunrise Sunset Mug

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Sunrise Sunset Mug image 11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.


Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Distressed Logo Tee image This 100% combed ringspun cotton crew neck shirt features the Kimberly Akimbo logo in a distressed print.


Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag

Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag image Premium vegan leather luggage tag with solid color strap and clear address window. Features the show's logo.


Buy Now»

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie image This unisex heather grey zip hoodie is made of 70% ringspun cotton, 20% polyester, and 10% recycled polyester. Featuring the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."


Buy Now»

Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet

Some Like it Hot Logo Magnet image Enjoy this Logo Magnet for more than one short day. You can take it home with you for just $10

OFFICIAL WICKED THE MUSICAL MERCHANDISE.


Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee image Unisex tee that features a reference from the song How Can I Call This Home where Leo sings, And trapped beside a wife who would prefer that I say "Howdy" not "Shalom". Features the Parade logo on the left sleeve Made of 100% airlume and ringspun cotton Coverstitches collar and sleeves with shoulder-to-shoulder taping and side seams Unisex sizing: available in sizes Small through 2X-Large


Buy Now»

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Unisex Over Pullover image Unisex pullover creneck featuring the song title This Is Not Over Yet. Made of fleece lined 50% cotton 50% polyester Double needle stitching at the shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs Classic fit - available in sizes Small through 2X-Large


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie image

Blue pullover hoodie featuring the Here Lies Love logo on the front and Club Millennium on the back. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee

Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee image This black tee features the Here Lies Love logo in a collage. Unisex sizing. Runs Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat

Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat image Reversible bucket hat with one side featuring a black base and the Here Lies Love logo and the other side featuring the Here Lies Love collage art.


Buy Now»

The Cottage Pin Set

The Cottage Pin Set image Set of 2 enamel pins. One pin features tea cups, and the other is The Cottage logo.


Buy Now»

The Cottage Rocks Glass

The Cottage Rocks Glass image Classic rocks glass featuring the cheeky line Pour Decisions Made Here on one side and The Cottage logo on the other side. Please do not put in microwave. Handwash only.


Buy Now»

The Cottage Romance Mug

The Cottage Romance Mug image This 16 oz mug holds your favorite hot or cold beverage! Features the line Romance my dear, is for fairy tales on one side and The Cottage logo on the other. Please do not put in microwave. Handwash only.


Buy Now»

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat

Sweeney Todd Logo Hat image Grey logo hat featuring the Sweeney Todd logo on the front.


Buy Now»

Hamilton Black Hoodie

Hamilton Black Hoodie image Black pullover hoodie featuring the Hamilton keyart on the front. Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

The Lion King Sun Logo Tee

The Lion King Sun Logo Tee image Black unisex adult t-shirt with The Lion King sun logo across the chest.


Buy Now»



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day Photo
Save 25% When You Spend $75 in the BroadwayWorld Shop For Labor Day

It doesn't matter if you're shopping back to school or back to the office, the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop has major savings for you just in time for Labor Day Weekend!

2
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Shop our Back to School Sale! Buy two tees, get one 50% off with the code BUY2GET1!

3
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Shark is Broken in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

4
Shop BACK TO THE FUTURE Merch in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop BACK TO THE FUTURE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Take a look at merch and souvenirs from Back to the Future in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop including the Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee, the 88 MPH Blue Wash Tee, the Time Machine Floating Pen, and more!

From This Author - HaleyJane Rose

HaleyJane Rose acts as the Social Media Manager of BroadwayWorld. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College's Theatre Arts program, and writes and performs comedy throughout NYC. ... (read more about this author)

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You