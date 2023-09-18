Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Take a look at items including the Photo Strip Magnet, the Old Friend Pullover, and more below.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

 

Shop merch and souvenirs from Merrily We Roll Along in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Photo Strip Magnet, the Old Friend Pullover, and more below.

Merrily We Roll Along begins previews at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre Tuesday, September 19 and officially opens on Tuesday, October 10. 

Directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. The production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Shop now!

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Photo Tee imageTake a look at this unisex tee featuring the Merrily We Roll Along keyart.

Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet imageTake Merrily home with you with this Standard magnet featuring the Merrily We Roll Along keyart on the front.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet

Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet imageCan't get enough of the Merrily cast? This acrylic magnet features the keyart of Merrily We Roll Along in a photo strip.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen

Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen imageWrite What You Know with this clickable pen featuring a line from the show.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover

Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover image White unisex pullover featuring the line Old Friend on the front and Merrily on the left sleeve. Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug

Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug image Black matte mug with a red interior. Features Frankling Shepard, Inc. New York, NY on one side and the Merrily We Roll Along logo on the other. Holds 14 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Do not use in microwave. Handwash only.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Pin image Enamel Pin featuring the Merrily We Roll Along logo. Pin it on your backpack, jacket, and more!


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve

Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve image

Grey long sleeved t-shirt featuring Merrily on the front and It Started Out Like A Song going down the right sleeve. Available in sizes Small - 3X-Large.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Beanie

Merrily We Roll Along Beanie imageStay warm with this knit beanie with a fold-over cuff and Merrily on the front.


Buy Now»

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote

Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote image Black cloth tote featuring the Merrily We Roll Along logo on the front.


Buy Now»



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Katie Rose Clarke Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Interview: Katie Rose Clarke Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along is coming to Broadway this fall. Read BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Katie Rose Clarke, and learn behind the scenes stories about the production.

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which begins performances at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, September 19.

3
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along has extended its engagement by popular demand. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!

4
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Beanie Merrily We Roll Along Beanie
Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote Merrily We Roll Along Logo Tote

From This Author - HaleyJane Rose

HaleyJane Rose acts as the Social Media Manager of BroadwayWorld. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College's Theatre Arts program, and writes and performs comedy throughout NYC. ... (read more about this author)

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Videos

David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You