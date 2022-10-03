Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shop MEAN GIRLS The Musical Merch On October 3rd

On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was...

Oct. 03, 2022  

"On October 3rd he asked me what day it was..." And thus, Mean Girls day was born! Celebrate the annual social media holiday by treating yourself to one of the Mean Girls items from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop!

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winnerCasey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls Lapel Pin
Mean Girls Lapel Pin

Enamel pin measuring 1 inch and featuring the show logo.

Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug

11 oz. ceramic mug featuring the show logo and Regina George's famous quote. Microwave and dishwasher safe.

Mean Girls Wednesday SocksMean Girls Wednesday Socks

Athletic tube socks featuring Karen's famous quote, "On Wednesdays we wear pink."

Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee

Black unisex crewneck tee featuring show character names.

Visit the theatre shop here!



