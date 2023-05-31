Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre.

By:
They've been expecting you... Take a look at new items from Grey House in our theatre shop, including the Grey House Wooden Keychain, the Morse Code Hoodie, and many more. 

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Grey House Enamel PinGrey House

Take Grey House with you anywhere with this enamel pin featuring the girl from the play's keyart.

Grey House Unisex Logo TeeGrey House

Mineral wash tee featuring the Grey House logo on the front. Unisex sizing. Available in sizes Small - 2X-Large.

Grey House Mason Jar MugGrey House

Glass mason jar featuring the Grey House logo and the tagline We've been expecting you. Holds 16 oz of your favorite beverage. Handwash only.

Grey House Wooden KeychainGrey House

Take this wooden keychain with you with the title of the play 'Grey House' etched into it.

Grey House Morse Code HoodieGrey House

This vintage black hoodie features morse code on the front chest and the Grey House logo on the left sleeve. Unisex sizing. Available in Sizes Small - 2X-Large.

Grey House Logo ToteGrey House

 

This Unisex Indigo Long Sleeve shirt features the line They're Cheering For Me Now. Sizes run Small through 2X-Large.

Grey House Keyart MagnetGrey House

Standard 2.5" x 3.5" button magnet with the Grey House keyart on the front.

