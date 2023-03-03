Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store
Shop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Shop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Take Broadway home with you in BroadwayWorld's Theate Shop, including souveneirs and accessories from A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and more.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Take Broadway home with you in BroadwayWorld's Theate Shop, including souvenirs and accessories from A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and more. Shop items like the Beautiful Noise On the Rocks Tumbler, the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask, the Broadway Definition Mug, the Hadestown Flower Necklace below.

Shop now!

Beautiful Noise On The Rocks TumblerShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Put your love "on the rocks" with this 12oz gold stainless steel double-wall tumbler featuring the famous Neil Diamond song title from A Beautiful Noise.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise I Am ToteShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Take your love of A Beautiful Noise everywhere you go with this black tote featuring the show's logo and lyrics from Neil Diamond's song, "I Am... I Said."

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Pin SetShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Get decked out in Kimberly Akimbo with a set of 3 enamel pins featuring the shows logo, 'Fanagram', and a design featuring 'The Big Book of Anagrams.'

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Star SocksShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Bring home a great adventure with these snuggly Kimberly Akimbo socks, featuring the show's logo and multicolored stars!

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Thirsty FlaskThirsty Flask

This 6oz. stainless steel hip flask features the song title, "What are You Thirsty For?"

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Luggage TagLuggage Tag

Premium vegan leather luggage tag with solid color strap and clear address window. Features the show's logo.

Buy Now»

Some Like It Hot Sugar Enamel PinSugar Enamel Pin

Take a little Sugar with you with this enamel pin featuring the lead character!

Buy Now»

Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

DHadestown Decal Sticker Pageecorate your tech with these Hadestown decal stickers! Four die-cut stickers featuring the lyrics, "Spring has come again", Show the way the world could be", "I remember fields of flowers" and "Hey little songbird".

Buy Now»

Hadestown Flower NecklaceHadestown Flower Necklace

Show off your love for Hadestown with this brass antique finish necklace featuring the iconic flower from the show. Chain measures approximately 24".

Buy Now»

Shayna Punim CompactFiddler On The Roof In Yidish Shaya Punim Compact

Look at your "pretty face" in this round compact with 2 standard mirrors featuring "Shayna Punim" and "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo on Navy background on front.

Buy Now»

Oy Vey PinFiddler On The Roof In Oy Vey Pin

Oy vey! Take home this Fiddler On The Roof enamel pin featuring the yiddish phrase.

Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Button SetShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Bring Beetlejuice to your jackets, bags, and more with a set of 5 one inch full color buttons with Beetlejuice designs featuring, "I'm just a simple demon", "strange & unusual", "the ghost with the most" and more!

Buy Now»

Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot GlassShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

Every success begins with Sucks! Take this inspiration with you whether you're out with friends or singing Day-O at a dinner party.

Buy Now»

Broadway Definition MugShop Broadway Souvenirs from KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

This white Broadway definition mug features a dictionary inspired design with the true definition of Broadway in black. This mug holds 11 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!



Related Stories
Stay Warm with Winter Items in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Stay Warm with Winter Items in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Long Sleeve, and more.
Shop for Your Valentine in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop for Your Valentine in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Hadestown, Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and more for your Valentine this holiday! Shop for items like the Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug, Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler, the Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee, and many more!
Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery! Photo
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery!
Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop! Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping. Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.

From This Author - Team BWW


Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On BroadwayPhotos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway
March 2, 2023

Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre.
Lawsuit Will Decide Fate Of St. Louis' Fabulous Fox TheatreLawsuit Will Decide Fate Of St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre
March 2, 2023

A decision on the fate of St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre is imminent after the two groups part of the dispute presented their arguments Tuesday at St. Louis Circuit Court.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/2/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 3/2/2023
March 2, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Announces Broadway Closing; New Performance MontageVIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Announces Broadway Closing; New Performance Montage
March 2, 2023

Producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani announced today that Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh have extended their critically acclaimed, record-breaking run in Broadway’s FUNNY GIRL through Sunday, September 3, 2023, when FUNNY GIRL will play its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).
Online Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ CharactersOnline Petition Calls Out School For Cancelling Play With LGBTQ+ Characters
March 1, 2023

Over 4,000 signatures have been added to a change.org petition that accuses administrators of Carroll High School in Indiana of canceling a school play involving LGBTQ+ characters after receiving complaints from parents.
share