Video: She's Fabulous, Baby! Happy Birthday, Patina Miller

Today we wish a very happy birthday, to Broadway favorite and Tony Award-winner, Patina Miller!

Miller won the 2013 Tony Award for her role as the Leading Player in PIPPIN. She also starred in the West End and on Broadway as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act: The Musical.

More recently, the actress was seen as Commander Paylor in the hit film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and appears as Daisy Grant in CBS's Madam Secretary.

In addition to her bustling professional life, earlier this year, Miller and her husband, David Mars, welcomed their first child. Her daughter, Emerson Harper Mars, was born August 9 in New York City.

Here's to another year of simple joys! Happy Birthday, Patina!

Related Articles