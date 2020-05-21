Sheryl Lee Ralph & Producers of MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL to Host Instagram Live Event

Join the producers of MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL (Anthony Wayne & Kendrell Bowman) for an exclusive live stream conversation on INSTAGRAM LIVE (@MightyRealSylvester) with Co-Producer & TV/Film Star Sheryl Lee Ralph. The team will discuss, relive & share exciting, fun & dramatic moments including the creation of the show, how they all met, the journey of presenting the show Off-Broadway, the National Tour as well as the current plans on bringing the show to Broadway and beyond.

Produced by AnthonyKen LLC and Sheryl Lee Ralph/The DIVA Foundation, MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL is Co-written by Anthony Wayne (TOOTSIE, Once On This Island, Pippin, Anything Goes) who plays SYLVESTER and is Co-Written & Directed by Kendrell Bowman (An Evening with Phyllis Hyman, A Soulful Christmas, Queens of Soul).

MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL (formerly known as Fabulous, One More Time) began a series of concerts at le poisson rouge in New York City in 2012. These early concerts were followed by sold-out performances at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. in January 2013, and additional concerts in Miami soon followed. MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL made its Off-Broadway premiere in an acclaimed one-month limited engagement at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 W. 46th Street) in September 2014. In 2015 & 2016, the musical headed west to The BRAVA! Theater in San Francisco for a limited engagement, and performances/engagements followed in Philadelphia, D.C., and Atlanta. The show is current being prepared for Broadway.

MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL was nominated for a Off-Broadway Alliance Award and a AUDELCO Award for Best New Musical. Mr. Wayne was featured as one of Out Magazine's "Out 100" for his role as SYLVESTER. MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL was also featured in the acclaimed music documentary series "Unsung: Revisted".

MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL is co-presented by Sheryl Lee Ralph and The DIVA Foundation. Ms. Ralph's award-winning body of work in film, television and the Broadway stage includes originating the role of Deena Jones in the landmark musical Dreamgirls (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations) as well as the role of Muzzy van Hossmere in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She can currently be seen in the hit TV series "Instant Mom" on Nickelodeon and "Ray Donovan" on Showtime. A passionate health advocate and honored AIDS activist, Ms. Ralph is the founding director of the DIVA (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware) Foundation, a 501(C) 3 she created in memory of the many friends she has lost to HIV/AIDS. In the work of "Driving Infectious Viruses Away," The DIVA Foundation focuses on raising awareness, erasing stigma and discrimination, testing, and lowering the HIV infection rate - especially as it pertains to women and young people. As an artist, Sheryl believes in the transformational power of the arts and works to develop new, effective and creative programs to combat the disease. The Foundation disseminates information and provides advocacy and mobilization from a uniquely and unapologetically feminine point of view. Visit https://www.diva.foundation

MIGHTY REAL: A FABULOUS SYLVESTER MUSICAL Live Original Cast Recording is available online on iTunes and CD Baby.

