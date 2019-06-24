Shefik Returns As Official Judge For 4th Annual Shorty Social Good Awards

Media personality and technology maven Shefik (http://shefik.info) has once again been named an official judge for the 4th Annual Shorty Social Good Awards (https://shortyawards.com/socialgood), where he will serve alongside a panel of esteemed judges. This is the second consecutive year that Shefik has been named a judge for the competition. Previous winners include Focus Features, IBM Originals, MTV, National Geographic Partners, Mattel, and MGM Resorts.

Shorty Social Good Awards recognize excellence in the professional social media community. Winners and honorees are selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, a diverse group of luminaries in the Internet, advertising, media, and entertainment industries, of which Shefik is also an official member of the Academy (http://rtacademy.org/member/shefik/). The Academy plays a vital role in recognizing the top content creators, influencers, and organizations on social media, and the Academy is responsible for shaping the criteria and rules of the Shorty Social Good Awards.

Shorty Social Good Awards celebrate the work that brands, agencies, organizations, and nonprofits are doing to make the world a better place. For this year's competition, there is an expansion of new categories honoring mental health initiatives, worldwide accessibility, arts and culture preservation, global campaigns for good, impactful animations, and much more. The early deadline for this year's competition is Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Take advantage of the lowest entry fees of the season by entering before the early deadline. Regardless of when you pay, you can edit your entries until the late deadline in September 2019.

"I am excited to once again serve as a judge for the 4th Annual Shorty Social Good Awards," says Shefik. "I am humbled by the important work of all entrants, as they strive to make the world a better place for all."

Celebrating over 20 years in the entertainment and technology industries, Shefik (http://shefik.info) is an accomplished industry insider, who has appeared on MTV, SiriusXM, PBS, network television, and in print media, as well as internationally on TRT World (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, based in Istanbul, Turkey). He has held senior-level positions at many Fortune 500 companies and celebrated brands, including IBM, NBCUniversal, MTV World, Merck, Merriam-Webster, and Wolters Kluwer. A seasoned pro in social media with a career background as a Lead Architect and Senior Web Developer, Shefik is on the cutting edge of new media. As a videographer and producer, his work has been featured in television broadcasts and video productions for TIME magazine, The Washington Center, "Unsung" (TV One), and Broadway World. Additionally, his photography has been featured in print and online publications, such as Daily Mail (based in United Kingdom), Harvard Kennedy School Magazine, Playbill, and China Press. He is currently the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" (http://invocation.co), which is broadcast on 22 terrestrial radio stations and frequencies throughout the United States, as well as the internationally syndicated video series of the same name, via Amazon and other notable outlets.





