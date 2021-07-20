SheNYC New Play Festival presents Lou Clyde's Pouf!, directed by Jessica Frances Fichter at the Connelly Theatre on July 29, 2021.

What happens when you mix hairspray, headlice and a little dab of Elvis? Hairlarity. The year is 1958 and Betty finds herself unfulfilled as a housewife. She and her husband have been unsuccessful in starting a family and her husband will not "permit" her to get a job.

With the encouragement of her sister, Betty secretly sets up an in-home salon, leveraging her prowess with hairspray and bobby pins. Betty begins to change the lives of neighborhood women by "poufing" their hair. Pouf! is an "uplifting" comedy with big hair and even bigger laughs.

Pouf! is produced by Evolving Door Theatre.

Lou Clyde's Pouf! is staged at the Connelly Theatre (220 East 4th Street) July 29. Ticket prices are $30-$35. Tickets and information are available at https://shenycarts.org/she-nyc/.