Shantala Shivalingappa Returns To The Joyce With Traditional Kuchipudi Solos

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) is pleased to present Shantala Shivalingappa in Akasha, marking the artist's first New York appearance in three years. From the Sanskrit word meaning "sky" or "space," the evening of solo works in the Kuchipudi tradition will play The Joyce Theater from October 8-12. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$45, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Kuchipudi dancer Shantala Shivalingappa returns to The Joyce this fall in a program showcasing her renown vivid interpretations of the classical South Indian dance style. In Akasha, she lends her exceptional artistry to five solos, each inspired by an ancient Hindu poem. Easily identified by its hallmark combination of percussive footwork, flowing movement, and precise hand gestures-known as mudras-the expressive narratives of Kuchipudi are brought to life in this enchanting program. Joined by a traditional group of four musicians, Akasha solidifies Shantala Shivalingappa as the preeminent choreographer and dancer of a style steeped in history and spirituality.

ABOUT THE ARTIST Shantala Shivalingappa is the child of east and west, born in Madras, India and brought up in Paris. Deeply moved and inspired by Master Vempati Chinna Satyam's pure and graceful style, Shantala dedicated herself to Kuchipudi and received an intense and rigorous training. Driven by a deep desire to bring Kuchipudi to western audiences, she has performed at numerous international festivals and venues, including Théâtre de la Ville-Paris, Sadler's Wells-London, Mercat de les Flors-Barcelona, Jacob's Pillow, and New York City Center. She has also had the privilege of working with artists outside of the Kuchipudi style, including Maurice Béjart and Pina Bausch, as well as acclaimed theater director Peter Brook. She is the recipient of a 2013 Bessie Award for her Kuchipudi solo Shiva Ganga-the first ever awarded to a presentation of a South Asian dance form.

For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





