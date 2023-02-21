Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training Hosts New York City Weekend Intensive February 24â€“ 26

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Designed to meet the needs of professional actors and theater students seeking an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work, the intensive will be led by long-time faculty members Andrew Borthwick-Leslie (he/him) and Corinna May (she/her).

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work, beginning with an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's aesthetic and a series of exercises involving voice, body, and memory work. The workshop then moves on to hone in on the actor's individual voice and experiences, which are incorporated into a monologue that the actor has prepared for the class and culminates with the actors reconnecting with Shakespeare's text, revisiting their monologues, and exploring how the structure of the verse might influence character and performance.

The intensive's schedule is Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - the cost is $385. Actors who have completed the Center for Actor Training's Month-Long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute), or conservatory programs are eligible for a 15% tuition discount; members of acting unions and the Shakespeare Theatre Association receive a 10% discount. Scholarships are also available for BIPOC participants.

To apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's curriculum is internationally recognized as a deeply effective training experience for actors who aspire to bring their talent, intuition, and spirit to a higher level. Through the Center for Actor Training, actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world come to work with the Company's faculty to train their voices and their bodies with a daily regimen of demanding classes, and to delve deeply into their own imaginations, intellects, and emotional lives.

To bring a Weekend Intensive to your city, theater company, or university, contact us.

All workshop participants and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 (including a booster shot), and will be tested on the first day of the workshop. Masks are not currently required, but this is subject to change depending on the recommendation of our COVID Safety Officer.