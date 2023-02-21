Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training Hosts New York City Weekend Intensive February 24â€“ 26

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work.

Feb. 21, 2023 Â 

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training Hosts New York City Weekend Intensive February 24â€“ 26

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training will hold a Weekend Intensive Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

Designed to meet the needs of professional actors and theater students seeking an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work, the intensive will be led by long-time faculty members Andrew Borthwick-Leslie (he/him) and Corinna May (she/her).

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work, beginning with an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's aesthetic and a series of exercises involving voice, body, and memory work. The workshop then moves on to hone in on the actor's individual voice and experiences, which are incorporated into a monologue that the actor has prepared for the class and culminates with the actors reconnecting with Shakespeare's text, revisiting their monologues, and exploring how the structure of the verse might influence character and performance.

The intensive's schedule is Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - the cost is $385. Actors who have completed the Center for Actor Training's Month-Long Intensive, Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute), or conservatory programs are eligible for a 15% tuition discount; members of acting unions and the Shakespeare Theatre Association receive a 10% discount. Scholarships are also available for BIPOC participants.

To apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's curriculum is internationally recognized as a deeply effective training experience for actors who aspire to bring their talent, intuition, and spirit to a higher level. Through the Center for Actor Training, actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world come to work with the Company's faculty to train their voices and their bodies with a daily regimen of demanding classes, and to delve deeply into their own imaginations, intellects, and emotional lives.

To bring a Weekend Intensive to your city, theater company, or university, contact us.

All workshop participants and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 (including a booster shot), and will be tested on the first day of the workshop. Masks are not currently required, but this is subject to change depending on the recommendation of our COVID Safety Officer.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photo: Queen Latifah Visits THE LION KING on Broadway Photo
Photo: Queen Latifah Visits THE LION KING on Broadway
Check out a photo of Queen Latifah visiting THE LION KING! See how to purchase tickets to The Lion King.
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Lena Hall & More to Take Part in 66th Obie Awards Photo
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Lena Hall & More to Take Part in 66th Obie Awards
The American Theatre Wing has announced performers for the 66thÂ Obie Awards,Â celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5.
Broadway Leagues Inaugural League Leadership Awards Announced Photo
Broadway League's Inaugural League Leadership Awards Announced
The Broadway League has announced the recipients of the 2023Â Broadway League Leadership Awards. See the list of recipients!
Interview: J. Harrison Ghee Talks Working With Billy Porter on ACCUSED Photo
Interview: J. Harrison Ghee Talks Working With Billy Porter on ACCUSED
Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee stars in the new episode of Accused on FOX, uniting with fellow Kinky Boots alum Billy Porter, who served as director. BroadwayWorld caught up with Ghee to discuss working with Porter on the episode, giving visibility to the drag community, what they hope people take away from the episode, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


John Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALJohn Cardoza Will Join the North American Tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
February 21, 2023

John Cardoza will join the North American Touring company of Moulin Rouge! in the role of Christian beginning Thursday, March 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, TX.Â 
Wake Up With BWW 2/21: PARADE Begins Previews, 1776 Tour Photos, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/21: PARADE Begins Previews, 1776 Tour Photos, and More!
February 21, 2023

Happy first preview to Parade, which begins previews on Broadway tonight! Top stories include photos from the National Tour of 1776, and more!
Meet the Cast of PARADE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PARADE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
February 21, 2023

The new Broadway production ofÂ Parade begins previews on February 21! Meet the cast of Parade here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National TourPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National Tour
February 20, 2023

Get a first look at opening night red carpet photos of the new national tour of 1776!
Photos: First Look at Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson, Liz Mikel & More in the National Tour of 1776Photos: First Look at Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson, Liz Mikel & More in the National Tour of 1776
February 20, 2023

Get a first look at production photos of the national tour of 1776!
share