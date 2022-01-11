Shaina Taub Signed to Atlantic Records

Composer-lyricist, songwriter and performer Shaina Taub has been signed to Atlantic Records, Billboard reports.

"I think we'd love to be Shaina's home for as long as it makes sense for her and for us - for solo albums, for musical theater works, for movie soundtracks, whatever she wants to do," says Atlantic president A&R Pete Ganbarg. "When there's someone who's that creative, it's like, just let them do their thing and help them get that music out to the world."

Read more on Billboard.

As a songwriter, Taub is a winner of the Kleban Prize, the Jonathan Larson Grant, the Fred Ebb Award, the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, the MAC John Wallowitch Award and was the ASCAP Foundation's Lucille and Jack Yellen Award. She has written songs for Sesame Street and the theme song for Julie Andrews' Netflix series Julie's Greenroom. She co-wrote the opening number for the 2018 Tony Awards, for which she and her collaborators Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban were nominated for an Emmy Award. Her songs have been performed across the country by Broadway stars such as Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald and Phillipa Soo. She has released two independent albums, Visitors and Die Happy, and she has an ongoing concert residency at Joe's Pub. Her concert work also includes a solo debut in Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series and playing her music with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

Taub's original musical adaptations of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and As You Like It were commissioned by The Public Theater as part of their groundbreaking Public Works initiative, and both received critically acclaimed productions at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park in which she also starred. The original cast album of her Drama Desk nominated score for Twelfth Night was released by Craft Recordings, and both of her Shakespeare musicals have gone on to be produced by Seattle Repertory Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, The National Theatre in London and many schools and communities around the world. They are currently available for worldwide licensing through Concord Theatricals.

Taub is currently writing Suffragist, a new musical about Alice Paul and the American women's suffrage movement in the decade leading up to the passage of the 19th amendment. She's also writing lyrics for the upcoming Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Sir Elton John.