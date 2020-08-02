Shadow Star Will Offer a Masterclass With Broadway's Courtney Reed

Shadow Star will now offer online Masterclasses in addition to their one-on-one mentoring sessions in their mobile app! Launching the first intensive will be Broadway's Courtney Reed. The 2-day masterclass will take place virtually on Zoom Saturday August 22nd & Sunday August 23rd, 2020 from 1-3pm EST each day. The class is open to students ages 14-23 and more information can be found at www.shadowstarnyc.com/zoom-masterclasses.

Courtney Reed had the honor of originating the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw in which she received a Grammy Nomination. Before Aladdin she had the privilege of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights written by Lin Manuel Miranda where she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! a few months after graduating from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. Her favorite Regional credits include: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse (directed by Thomas Kail), Tintinabula in Noble Fool's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Light Opera Works 110 in the Shade and South Pacific. Over the past several years she has appeared on such television shows as: Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22, and CSI: NY, and her favorite web series Submissions Only. She will also be appearing in the upcoming Drake Doremus Film "Endings, Beginnings," starring Shailene Woodley, and the season 2 premiere of "Liza on Demand," starring Liza Koshy. She is also the founder of her all female run company "Gagged Chokers" which received praise in such magazines as People, People's Style Watch, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Refinery 29, More, and Yahoo. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @RhodesReed @GaggedChokers

In our special 2-day Master Class Intensives, students will work on song interpretation, audition technique, and how to connect to their material as well as in-depth discussions on the many different facets of the industry. Our instructors mentor the students about what it is like from start to finish on how to be successful as a professional performing artist. From getting the audition, to how to prepare, what to wear, being in the room, callbacks, rehearsals, stepping on stage, what to say to agents and casting directors, insider industry etiquette, all the do's and don'ts, and so much more.

The Instructors work with each student individually on their material and help them learn their own process of how to get where they need to be to always do their best work. We want to make sure our students know all the things we wish we knew when we were just starting out so that they can get to where they want to be more successfully. Our Mentors have all starred on Broadway, so students will learn from the very best and take this experience and first hand knowledge with them for the rest of their lives.

Registration is limited so sign up today! Visit www.shadowstarnyc.com/zoom-masterclasses or @shadowstarnyc on Instagram for more information!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You