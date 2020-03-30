Seth Rudetksky's STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Now Air on SiriusXM
SiriusXM and host Seth Rudetsky have teamed up to bring the popular digital series, Stars in the House, to SiriusXM beginning Tuesday, March 31. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72).
Stars in the House, the online daily show hosted by Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, features some of the biggest stars from the stage and screen joining the two (virtually) to sing some tunes, share stories, and raise funds for The Actors Fund. The daily web series first kicked off on March 16, but listeners can now hear it on SiriusXM.
SiriusXM subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 9am ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel.
Stars in the House will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome.
