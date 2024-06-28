Serge Clivio Releases SERGE AND FRIENDS Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Serge & Friends has found its niche over the past several years in Manhattan, headlining some stellar and sought-after venues in the city. Co-Creator and Headliner, Serge Clivio, along with Music Director and Co-Creator, Mike Stapleton, put together live shows that chronicle Clivio's diverse musical upbringing through personal stories and duets with talented friends. Admirably, Clivio has taken his own obstacles in life and used these shows (and now album) as a platform to give back to Cancer Research. Here, in SERGE AND FRIENDS (Vol. 1-3): The Recording Sessions, Clivio and Stapleton diary their favorite highlights from the first 3 iterations of the series, through 14 hand-picked tracks.

Special guests and "the Friends" include, Michael Mahady, Jessica Kundla, Drew Arisco, Alia Hodge, Daniel Scott Walton, Hannah Joy, Alexa Lebersfeld, David Merino and Mike Stapleton. Lead production is by Clivio and Stapleton - a first for them.

Through 14 songs, Clivio, Stapleton and team drive home a strong message through the eyes of friendship, reminding people that music can unite and its stories are universal. They prove that this series should continue to grow.

Stream SERGE AND FRIENDS (Vol. 1-3): The Recording Sessions on all digital music platforms. Streaming proceeds will be donated to Memorial Sloan Kettering's Blood Cancer Research Division. Follow Serge on social media @sergeclivio for more news and updates