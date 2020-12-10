Seize The Show Welcomes Face Off Unlimited To The Gamiotics Platform

Seize the Show the latest live performance real-time gaming experience presented by David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer and CEO of Gamiotics Inc., will welcome Face Off Unlimited to their platform to present TAP THAT, a virtual dating show for the 21st Century. TAP THAT will be presented on Thursday, December 17th from 9:30pm - 10pm. All tickets are $4.99 and can be purchased HERE.

"In addition to presenting Seize the Show's immersive, live-performance gaming experiences, my intention has always been for other content creators to find a home for their innovative work with Gamiotics," said CEO David Carpenter. "I am thrilled to welcome Face Off Unlimited to our platform. TAP THAT is exactly the kind of entertainment we need right now."

Looks like virtual dating is here to stay. It's also ridiculous. So why not go with it? Let's add a charismatic host, three sexy contestants, a live audience, and the cutting-edge technology of Gamiotics to put the matchmaking power in your hands. Face Off Unlimited presents the brand new, interactive dating show: TAP THAT. Hosted by Emily McNamara. TAP THAT. Pick who clicks.

Seize the Show's next offering, A CHRISTMAS KAREN, begins performances on Thursday, December 17th. Tickets for all performances can be purchased HERE. General Admission tickets are $12.99 for all performances. An All Access Pass is also available for $16.99, which will give you access to all performances of A CHRISTMAS KAREN as well as complimentary access to TAP THAT.

