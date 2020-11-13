See the First Photos from Season Two of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Check out photos the show shared on Instagram today to get you ready for the premiere.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return soon for a second season on Disney Plus! Ahead of time, check out photos the show shared on Instagram today to get you ready for the premiere.

While a premiere date has not yet been set for season two, a holiday special will premiere on December 11th.

The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical."

With meta references and some docu-style elements, it's a modern take on the "classic" from 13 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" follows East High juniors Ricky and Nini, who just returned from summer camp with a new-found voice, confidence and ambitious boyfriend, E.J. With the help of his best friend, Ricky launches a plan to win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend Nini by auditioning to stage opposite her in the school's first-ever theatrical production of "High School Musical."

The cast includes Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Matt Cornett as E.J., Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Dara Reneé as Kourtney, Frankie A. Rodriguez, as Carlos, and Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara.

