See Beanie Feldstein, Marcia Gay Harden and More Online at 92Y in May

Beanie Feldstein, Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis and more are headlining 92Y's virtual talks May 14-30.

IFC'S HOW TO BUILD A GIRL: Beanie Feldstein IN CONVERSATION WITH VARIETY'S JENELLE RILEY



May 14, 2 pm ET, FREE

The world fell in love with Beanie Feldstein in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, where she played the relatable best friend of the titular character. Feldstein has since gone on to perfectly capture complicated heroines in films from Booksmart, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress in a comedy, and now in How To Build a Girl, the acclaimed adaptation of Caitlin Moran's memoir. In addition, Feldstein has appeared on Broadway opposite Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! and will be seen later this year opposite Amy Schumer in The Humans. She will next begin production on American Crime Story: Impeachment as Monica Lewinsky. Feldstein talks with Variety editor Jenelle Riley about her busy career and the complex challenges of How To Build a Girl, available in the U.S. on May 8.



NATGEO'S BARKSKINS-Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis AND ELWOOD REID IN CONVERSATION

May 18, 12 pm, FREE

The stars and creator of National Geographic's Barkskins-Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis, and Peabody Award winner Elwood Reid-join us one week before the Memorial Day premiere of the electrifying new eight-part limited series. Based on the New York Times' bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Proulx, Barkskins examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war. It's a tale of exploration, adventure, and ambition among dreamers and fighters-some with a utopian vision of the world, others crass and conniving, but all navigating the perils of a treacherous new frontier. Don't miss what is sure to be a fascinating conversation, as Harden, Thewlis, and Reid talk about the show's exploration of survival in an uncharted world and what it took to bring the 17th century back to life.



ART AND ANXIETY: HOW WE USE ENTERTAINMENT TO ESCAPE DURING THE PANDEMIC

Veronica Roth in Conversation with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield

Thu, May 21, 2020, 7 pm ET, $10*

Join bestselling author Veronica Roth (Divergent series; Chosen Ones) and Entertainment Weekly editor David Canfield for an intimate conversation about how we use entertainment to escape or engage in times of crisis.



PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED



NETFLIX'S THE EDDY: Andre Holland IN CONVERSATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S DAVID CANFIELD

Mon, May 11, 2 pm ET, FREE

André Holland is one of the most versatile actors working today. Best known for his scene-stealing supporting turns in films including Moonlight and series such as The Knick takes the lead in his latest project, the Netflix limited series, The Eddy, executive-produced by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land). Mixing intimate drama with international intrigue, the show boasts a decorated global cast, and features some of Holland's best work to date. Join Holland as he talks with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield about his complex role in The Eddy and his impressive body of work, and reflects on his experience shooting overseas in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MASTER CLASS: PAINTING WITH Jane Seymour

Thu, May 14, 4 pm ET, $15*

You know Jane Seymour as a glamorous, accomplished, and award-winning Hollywood actress whose roles on Broadway in the original cast of Amadeus, and in films such as Live and Let Die, Wedding Crashers, Somewhere in Time, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, East of Eden and, most recently, The Kominsky Method , have earned her a deserved reputation as one of the most accomplished, versatile, and enduring talents in recent times. And when she is not acting, writing, or producing, Jane Seymour can be found in her painting studio. With a thriving career as an artist, she has exhibited in numerous galleries and venues across America. Her artwork serves as inspiration for Open Hearts by Jane Seymour®, which reflects her mother's philosophy that only when you keep yourself open can you best give and receive love. In this spirit, we are delighted that Ms. Seymour will give an exclusive, one-hour painting class for patrons of 92Y. In the class, she will demonstrate her oil-painting technique for painting roosters.





