See 4 New Plays on the Cape This July

Love seeing new plays? Want to be a part of the development process? If so, The Cape Cod Theatre Project has just the ticket for you this summer - plus it's virtual, so you can watch from anywhere.

Based in Falmouth, MA, the Cape Cod Theatre (CCTP), develops new plays for the American Theatre, and this year we will develop our 100th play. From July 1 - 24 watch four exciting playwrights bring new work that explores birth, death, identity, hidden secrets and far-reaching love.

July 1 & 3 The Collapse

by Selina Fillinger and directed by Margot Bordelon

A closer look at science, our animal selves, the legacy we leave behind and a band of Beatnik bees.

July 8 &10 Tiny Father

by Guggenheim Fellow Mike Lew and directed by Tony-nominated director, Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Filled with humor and pathos, a friends-with-benefits relationship comes to a screeching halt when Daniel finds himself the sole parent to a months-premature baby.

July 15 &17 Roadkill or The Cottage on Mountain Lane - CCTP's 100th Play

by playwright Amy Evans and directed by Reginald L. Douglas

Dreams are tested when a young Black couple's escape from the city and back to their ancestral farmland finds them next door to a new neighbor with hidden secrets; a romantic thriller

July 22 &24

God's Spies by Bill Cain and directed by CCTP's Artistic Director, Hal Brooks

During the plague of 1603, Shakespeare must quarantine with a puritan lawyer and a streetwise prostitute while struggling to write his next masterpiece, King Lear.

TICKETS:

All livestreamed readings commence at 7pm ET

Tickets are $100 for an All Access Pass, granting access to all 8 performances or $25 for an individual performance pass.

Click HERE to purchase tickets