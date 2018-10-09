Second Stage Theater Will Host Fall Benefit Honoring Harvey Fierstein

Second Stage Theater, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary, will host their Fall Benefit on Monday, November 12 at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street), honoring Tony Award winner and Second Stage Theater alum Harvey Fierstein. The evening will feature performances and appearances by Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Rosie O'Donnell, Annaleigh Ashford, Keala Settle, Wayne Brady, Christopher Sieber, Michael Urie and Marissa Jaret Winokur and the original Hairspray Dynamites.

The one-night-only benefit event will celebrate Torch Song returning to the Hayes Theater 36 years after its original Broadway run and will include the entire cast from Second Stage Theater's production of Fierstein's Torch Song: Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja and Michael Hsu Rosen. Torch Song, which played Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater last fall, begins previews at the Hayes Theater on Tuesday, October 9.

The benefit will be directed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and written by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. The event is Co-Chaired by Robert Greenblatt, Richie Jackson, and Jordan Roth with Honorary Chairs Cyndi Lauper and Joe Mantello.

The benefit begins at 6:30pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7:30pm and an 8:30pm performance. Tickets for cocktails, dinner and the performance are priced from $1,500 - $5,000 and tables are available for $10,000 - $25,000. All funds raised support and sustain Second Stage Theater's artistic programs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.2ST.com.

