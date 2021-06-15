Second Generation Productions (2g) presents INFLECTIONS, five short new works about the undulations of the Asian American life. These 2g commissioned pieces will be presented online from June 28-30, 2021 as part of the Consortium of Asian American Theatres & Artists (CAATA)'s "Healing Over Hate" Virtual Series, in partnership with Howlround Theatre Commons in Boston, MA, a non-profit organization that operates as part of Emerson College's Office of the Arts. All performances are free and open to the public.

The online premiere will be broadcast on Howlround TV, as well as on CAATA's Facebook video page.

INFLECTIONS is curated by Executive Producer Victor Malana Maog (Disney, American Conservatory Theater, Magic Theater, Cal Shakes) and will showcase exciting new works from Philip Kan Gotanda (Legacy Playwright Initiative Award, Yankee Dawg You Die, The Wash) & composer Shinji Eshima (RAkU and Swimmer, San Francisco Ballet), Mashuq Mushtaq Deen (Draw the Circle, 2019 Lambda Literary Award), Ren Dara Santiago (The Sibling Play, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater), Jade Wu (Disney/ABC Writing Fellow), and Max Yu (Nightwatch, 2019 Relentless Award). Jonathan Castanien (The Sống Collective, Atlantic Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club) produces.

Former 2g Artistic Director Maog states, "Inflections was created against the backdrop of anti-Asian violence and sentiment. There is no more simple, yet powerful theatrical tool than to humanize our Asian American community. Each piece reflects the challenging, joyful, and resilient arc of Asian American lives. I'm moved by this collection of prestigious and visionary artists who are creating new work to respond to this critical moment."

Second Generation is a NYC-based non-profit that has produced at Carnegie Hall, The New York State Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Public Theater. 2g is one of the country's most important incubators of Asian-American theatrical talent, developing new plays from a new generation of Asian-American dramatists, providing early-career opportunities for young actors, and reaching out to newer and more diverse audiences.

Second Generation's mission is to support and develop Asian American stories to the world's stage. 2g provides an artistic home for emerging talent by cultivating a hive of creative activity, both on stage-through developmental programs and performances-and off-through the support and cultivation of a thriving artist community. Over the last 20 years, we have developed over 400 Asian American artists and brought their original work to over 200,00 theatergoers from across New York City.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

For more information, please visit 2g.org and caata.net.