Scott Alan Holds Concerts on Stageit Every Sunday
Scott Alan is going live on Stageit for a concert every Sunday at 12pm EST.
The series, titled Live From My Living Room, are pay-what-you-can events.
"Each Sunday at 12pm EST I will go live from my living room to keep you company during these unprecedented times," Alan writes in a post on his website. "Make requests & dedications and I will perform them for you. Each Sunday I will offer a different setlist."
His next concert takes place on March 29.
Check out his Stageit page, and purchase tickets for the next event, at https://www.stageit.com/scott_alan/from_my_living_room/71667.
Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording. Some of those artists include Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, Grammy Award nominated artists Jane Monheit, Marc Broussard, Taylor Dayne, Tony Award winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffle, Lea Salonga, film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Danny-Boy Hatchard, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, Jeremy Jordan and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diane DeGarmo, Christina Marie, RJ Helton among others.
After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release six follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan and Lifeline.
