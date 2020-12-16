Saxophonist Daniel Bennett And Koko Bermejo Present CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK Concert

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Daniel Bennett and Koko Bermejo perform their "Christmas in New York" Facebook LIVE concert on December 23rd at 7pm. The concert will broadcast on the Daniel Bennett Group Facebook page. The show will feature Daniel Bennett on woodwinds and Koko Bermejo on percussion and keyboard.

Bennett's weekly Facebook LIVE show has been featured in Florida Today and Sun Sentinel. Daniel Bennett and Koko Bermejo have a synergistic energy that captivates livestream audiences. Daniel Bennett Group is promoting their newest album, 'We Are the Orchestra' (Manhattan Daylight Media). The band recently performed their album release at the Blue Note (NYC) and Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club (London).

Daniel Bennett studied saxophone at the prestigious New England Conservatory in Boston. During his time in Boston, Bennett performed regularly with the Portland Symphony and the New Hampshire Festival Orchestra. Bennett also toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Boston jazz ensemble, Musaner. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in Broadway and Off-Broadway theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader.