Savannah Bananas Will Release First Single 'Show Starts Now' by Pasek & Paul, Performed by Derek Klena

The singing and dancing baseball team, Savannah Bananas, have teamed up with Atlantic Records, to release their first original song, "Show Stars Now", written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The team has partnered with Atlantic Records and Ampersand, the multimedia production company founded by Pasek & Paul, for the release of the single.

The song is performed by Savannah Bananas' Entertainment Player and Pitcher, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, The Bridges of Madison County, Anastasia). Arriving at all DSPs and streaming services tonight at Midnight EST, the song is available to pre-save now HERE.

To celebrate the historic collaboration, the Savannah Bananas will perform the song live as the opening act of the 2026 ESPY Awards, airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City at 8:00 PM EST on ABC, in the ESPN App and in the ESPYS streaming hub.

Co-written by the team of Pasek & Paul alongside songwriters Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren, Cameron Whitcomb), Ashley Gorley (Carrie Underwood, HARDY), and Ben Johnson (BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman, Lee Brice, Weezer), “Show Starts Now” was first teased earlier this summer during a surprise live debut at the Bananas' own Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, GA.

"Teaming up with Pasek & Paul on the first original anthem of Banana Ball is an absolute honor,” says Jesse Cole, the founder and owner of Savannah Bananas. “I have been a big fan of them and their music since I first heard The Greatest Showman soundtrack. Now, to perform 'Show Starts Now' on the ESPYS stage in front of millions is a full circle moment and milestone for our organization and I couldn't be more proud."

"We have been Savannah Bananas and Derek Klena fans for years,” say Pasek & Paul. “Getting to write Banana Ball's very first original anthem alongside a group of some of our favorite songwriters was a no-brainer. We could not be more impressed by what Jesse has built over the last decade and getting to collaborate in this way was beyond thrilling.”

“I've known Pasek & Paul for over a decade and have been lucky to collaborate with them numerous times, and every experience is even more impressive than the last,” shares Klena. “Their attention to detail, ability to channel the subject matter and its audience, and develop the catchiest melodies is unmatched. They are the absolute dream team and I'm so grateful to get to work with them on this.”

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