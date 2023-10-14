Sarita Amani Nash to Lead Industry Reading of NIAGARA: A NEW MUSICAL

Sarita Amani Nash (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Pearl Scarlett Gold (Leopoldstadt) will lead the first NYC industry readings of NIAGARA: A New Musical with book, music, and lyrics by Lauren Widner & Ryan McCurdy. Mick Bleyer, Sam Brinkley, Ellis Gage, and Rebbekah Vega Romero join the company of this original full-length musical about the journeys we all take, together and separately.

Within the world of NIAGARA, we are thrown into the synchronous worlds of three pairs of individuals all traveling to the famed Natural Wonder. Their modes of transportation and their departure locations all vary, as do the decades in which they are traveling, but the continuous, ceaseless roar of the falls awaits all six of them upon arrival.

The production was developed at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios in 2019, at the 2019 Hartford Fringe Festival, and a subsequent 2020 virtual reading. After the tragic loss of co-writer Widner, the property went into an extended hiatus, but has been completed by surviving writer McCurdy - who will direct these readings - Music Director James A. Rushin, and Dramaturg Katie Walker, and is produced for these readings by Cheryl Widner & Martha Di Paolo.

The readings will take place Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st with invited industry audiences. To request a seat, please contact niagaraonstage@gmail.com.