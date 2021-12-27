Sardi's Reopens After 648 Days of Closure

After 648 days of closure, Sardi's has officially reopened! The famed restaurant is among the last of the Broadway institutions to return amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and at a time when the Omicron variant is surging, causing uncertainty in the industry, and the world as a whole.

"The place has to live," manager Max Klimavicius told the New York Times. "It's part of the fabric."

Located in the heart of the Theatre District, Sardi's Restaurant is a staple of the American Theatre dining experience. Many famous actors and celebrities have dined here since its establishment, with many being featured on its iconic wall of celebrity caricatures. The menu offers traditional American cuisine.

Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway for 90 years. Located at 234 West 44th Street the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. Late supper is served from Tuesday through Saturday.

Learn more about Sardi's at broadwayworld.com/restaurants/Sardi-s-Restaurant. Or visit the restaurant's official website at sardis.com.