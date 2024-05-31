Sarah Toumani To Present An Extract Of Her Newest Dance-Theater Show FREE WOMAN in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Toumani, a French-Algerian choreographer and dancer who has been established in New York City for the past nine years, will present an extract of her newest dance-theater solo show "FREE WOMAN" - scheduled to premiere in its entirety in New York City in the Fall - on June 23rd, 2024 as part of the OpenRhythMic series at the New York City Center.

The dance-theater piece explores the boundaries between craziness and freedom and the consequences of forced social norms on our mental health through a woman awaiting a death sentence in a psychiatric hospital room for her avant-garde ideas in the 1900s. "This show which mixes dance and theater, is a spiritual quest and an ode to the power of imagination. It invites us to dive into our deeper selves, our dreams, our convictions, and our view of the world and others. It's a hymn to life, to freedom, or perhaps to death?", confesses Sarah Toumani

Sarah Toumani is a graduate of the Official School of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and has been a principal dancer for various contemporary and hip-hop companies and has also danced for television multiple times in India and the U.S.A. for clients such as Miri Ben Ari, the Michael Jackson Estate, and the Danone Nations Cup. Her choreographic works have been presented in Europe and the USA and were announced in the press around both continents, including Forbes. Sarah Toumani also leads dance workshops internationally in countries such as France, Morrocco, Ecuador, and North America. "FREE WOMAN" is Sarah Toumani's third evening-length solo show creation and was made possible thanks to the support of the Lamalou Theater, in France.

Performance Details:

When: June 23rd, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: 131 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

