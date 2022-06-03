Sarah Silverman Joins Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO Film

Sarah Silverman has joined the cast of Bradley Cooper's new Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro.

Silverman will join the previously announced Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke in the cast. Deadline reports that Silverman will play Bernstein's sister in the new film, which is currently set for a Netflix release in 2023.

Director Bradley Cooper co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer.

Maestro tells the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years - from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Cooper developed the film together with Bernstein's family. Maestro is Cooper's follow-up to his directorial debut, A Star is Born. See first look photos of Cooper and Mulligan in costume here.

Silverman recently wrote the book and lyrics for The Bedwetter, a new musical adaption of her 2010 memoir now playing at the Atlantic Theatre Company.

Silverman recently appeared in the feature film "Marry Me" opposite Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson. In 2016, she earned critical acclaim & a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role for her dramatic role as Laney Brooks in "I Smile Back."

Other film credits include "Battle of the Sexes," "The Book of Henry," "Ashby," "The School of Rock," and "There's Something About Mary." Television roles include "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Crashing," "Masters of Sex" and "The Good Wife." She is currently hosting the popular "The Sarah Silverman Podcast" on iTunes & other platforms.

Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works.

Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.

Photo credit: Robyn Von Swank