Sarah Grunstein Will Perform Live From NYC This Weekend
The concert will air in the USA on November 28, 2020 at 7:30pm EST, and in Australia on November 29, 2020 at 11:30am EST.
Sarah Grunstein is set to perform an online concert live from New York this weekend.
River Spirit Music and Musae have joined forces to present this special virtual concert with the Musae 360° VR platform, where it will be broadcast live in both HD and 360° Virtual Reality simultaneously so audiences can enjoy a completely immersive experience.
For tickets, visit https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences/861/sarah-grunstein.
Praised by The New York Times for her "penetrating musical intelligence," her performance "tempestuous" and "imbued with a luminous calm," internationally acclaimed Australian pianist Sarah Grunstein has performed in the United States, Austria, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and her homeland. Reviews have likened her performances to those of Dame Myra Hess, Harold Samuel, and Wanda Landowska.
Passionate about engaging in conversations with audiences, Ms. Grunstein will perform a soirée recital from her Manhattan apartment on Saturday, November 28 (USA) / Sunday, November 29 (Australia EDT). A longtime Steinway artist, Ms. Grunstein will chat with her online audience about her program. She will perform her recital amidst a salon of the Impressionist paintings of her father, artist Binem Grunstein. We invite you to participate in this soirée from her home to yours. Come along with your online family and friends: prepare your coffee table with supper or brunch (depending on your time zone!) and a bottle of wine.
"Based on the concept of improvisation, pianist Sarah Grunstein performed a program of 19th century masterworks in the Utzon Room of the Sydney Opera House...Introspective and poetic, Sarah Grunstein's performance was profoundly sensitive...playing with a spontaneity and abandon that stemmed from her technical mastery and intimate knowledge of this hybrid...The Utzon Room is surely one of the most hypnotic settings for music performance... Against this backdrop, for just a few hours, Sarah Grunstein mesmerized us with some of the most beautiful piano music ever written." - Shamista de Soysa, SoundsLikeSydney
