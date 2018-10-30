Hamilton
Oct. 30, 2018  

Sara Bareilles Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda For The Latest #Hamildrop Track

Broadway buddies Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles announced that the latest Hamildrop this evening.

Bareilles will feature on the track, titled "Theodosia Reprise" - a moment between Aaron Burr and his daughter which was cut from Act 2. The song will drop at midnight tonight EST.

The track features the show's orchestrator Alex Lacamoire on piano and bass and Roots bandleader Questlove on drums.

Check back at midnight for the latest Hamildrop!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018, calling the series #Hamildrop. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

