San Francisco Theater to Show Filmed Version of KINKY BOOTS

The Castro Theatre in San Francisco is set to premiere a filmed version of Kinky Boots on Saturday June 22, 2019!

Captured live in HD at London's Adelphi Theatre, this Kinky Boots: The Musical screening features original West End leads Killian Donnelly (as shoemaker's scion Charlie) and Matt Henry, who won the Olivier Award for his performance as Lola.

This joyful musical journey tells the (based-on-a-true) story of a backwater shoe factory fallen on hard times, and the unlikely heroine who tries to rescue it: feisty drag queen Lola, kicking up her red hip-high boots and betting the future on her fabulous fetish-y creations.

Kinky Boots has a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (La cage aux folles), songs by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray).

Buy tickets and find more information here.





