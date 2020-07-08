Samuel French's OOB Short Play Festival Announces 30 Finalists; Dominique Morisseau to be Honorary Festival Playwright

Samuel French's Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB) has announce that Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew, Pipeline, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations) is this year's honorary festival playwright. Additionally, the lineup of judges will include playwrights Will Arbery, George Brant, Larissa Fasthorse, Nambi E. Kelley, Kimber Lee, Madhuri Shekar and Karen Zacarías as well as Nan Barnett (Executive Director of National New Play Network) and Susan Westfall (Co-Founder City Theatre in Miami).

This year's top 30 playwrights were chosen from over 500 submissions from the U.S. and abroad. Originally scheduled to take place this August at the Vineyard Theatre's Dimson 15th Street Theatre, the performance aspect will be removed from the festival with the six winners chosen through reading evaluation only. The winners will be announced on Thursday, August 20 at a private online celebratory event. A donation will be made to the Vineyard Theatre in lieu of the rental fee.

THE 45TH SAMUEL FRENCH OFF OFF BROADWAY SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL FINALISTS

A Christmas Pickle by Uma Incrocci

Alligators, Minks + New Money by Danielle Eliska Lyle

Beech. Oak. Iris. by Julianne Jigour

Cara has a Hole in Her Head by Elise Wien

Chimera by Haley Rice

Closing Doors by John Minigan

Crush by Krista Knight

Drop by Caitlin Duffy

First Born by Cristina Luzárraga

He Misses by Patrick Vermillion

I Didn't Think You'd Be So Unhappy by Shara Feit

Inevitable by Bethany Dickens

Laces by Makaela Shealy

Love and the Fear of It All by Andrew Rincón

Masking Our Blackness by Vincent Terrell Durham

Meditaysh by Veronika Gribanova

My Body by Rachel Bublitz

Party People by Lisa Mongillo

Sincerely, Best Wishes, Regards by Gillian Beth Durkee

Slow Jam by Caity-Shea Violette

Testimony by Miranda Huba

The Falling Man by Gethsemane Herron-Coward

The Improv Class by John Connon

The Remains by Andrew Piechota

Three Anne Franks by Maya Macdonald

Uncovering by Erin Mallon

Voir Dire by Carissa Atallah

We Are Wombats by Megan Chan Meinero

We're All Athletes by Seth McNeill

You're My Favorite by Jenny King

Originating in 1975, the OOB Festival is one of Samuel French's primary initiatives to introduce the next wave of emerging playwrights. In the 45 years of the OOB Festival, over 550 theater companies and schools have participated. Applicants have included companies from coast to coast as well as from Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The festival has served as a doorway to future success for many aspiring playwrights. These include Audrey Cefaly, whose full-length version of her 40th OOB Festival-winning play The Gulf won 2018's Lambda Literary Award in the category of LGBTQ Drama, and Martyna Majok, whose play The Cost of Living (originally produced as part of 39th OOB Festival as John, Who's Here from Cambridge) won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other notable past participants include Korde Arrington Tuttle, Bekah Brunstetter, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Sheila Callaghan, Gracie Gardner, Jeremy O. Harris, Shirley Lauro, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman and Steve Yockey.

