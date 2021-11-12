Samantha Barks Releases 'Into the Unknown' Album

Samantha Barks has released her latest album, Into the Unknown!

The Frozen star released the album under her new record label, Westway. The album features selections from a number of contemporary musicals, including Six, Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Ghost, Mean Girls, Moana, The Greatest Showman, and more.

Barks made her Broadway debut in Pretty Woman in 2018. She starred as Eponine in the 2012 film adaption of Les Miserables. She is currently starring as Elsa in the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen. Other theatre credits include Chess (Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall / Tokyo International Forum Hall), Pretty Woman (Chicago and Broadway), The Last Five Years (St James Theatre), Amelie (Berkley Rep), City of Angels (Donmar Warehouse), Chicago (Hollywood Bowl), Oliver! (UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), and Cabaret (Birmingham Rep).

Listen to the new album here: