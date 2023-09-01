SWEENEY TODD on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Sweeney Todd playing on Broadway?

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. It is located at 205 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Sweeney Todd on Broadway?

The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and slightly farther away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Sweeney Todd open on Broadway?

Sweeney Todd began previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on March 26, 2023.

This is the third Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd. The original production opened in 1979.

Is Sweeney Todd playing outside of New York City?

No, this particular production of the musical can only be seen on Broadway right now. It will launch a national tour in late winter / early spring of 2025. The tour will span both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 theatrical seasons and will bring Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award–winning score and Jonathan Tunick’s original orchestrations to cities across the country. Casting, dates and cities for the national tour will be announced at a later date.

What is Sweeney Todd based on?

The story of Sweeney Todd comes from a penny dreadful called The String of Pearls, which was published in a weekly magazine during the winter of 1846–47. The landmark musical is based on an adaptation of that story by Christopher Bond.

What is Sweeney Todd about?

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

Who wrote Sweeney Todd?

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. It is based on the 1970 play Sweeney Todd by Christopher Bond. This production is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Steven Hoggett.

Sweeney Todd

How long is Sweeney Todd?

Sweeney Todd is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does Sweeney Todd play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Sweeney Todd?

Characters in Sweeney Todd include: Sweeney Todd, Nellie Lovett, Anthony Hope, Johanna Barker, Judge Turpin, Tobias Ragg, Beadle Bamford, Beggar Woman and Adolpho Pirelli.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Sweeney Todd

The original 2023 revival cast included:  Josh GrobanAnnaleigh AshfordJordan FisherGaten Matarazzo, Maria BilbaoJamie JacksonRuthie Ann Miles, John Rapson, and Nicholas Christopher.

Is the original Broadway cast still in Sweeney Todd?

Yes! Most of the original Broadway cast can still be seen in the production today.

Sweeney Todd

What songs are in Sweeney Todd?

Musical numbers in Sweeney Todd include:

"Prelude: The Ballad of Sweeney Todd: 'Attend The Tale Of Sweeney Todd...'" – Full Cast
"No Place Like London" – Anthony, Todd, Beggar Woman
"The Barber and His Wife" – Todd
"The Worst Pies in London" – Mrs. Lovett
"Poor Thing" – Mrs. Lovett
"My Friends" – Todd and Mrs. Lovett
"The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd: '...Lift Your Razor High, Sweeney!' (Reprise 1)" – Company "Green Finch and Linnet Bird" – Johanna
"Ah, Miss" – Anthony, Johanna, Beggar Woman
"Johanna" – Anthony
"Pirelli's Miracle Elixir" – Tobias, Todd, Mrs. Lovett, Crowd
"The Contest (Part 1): Shaving Scene" – Pirelli
"The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd (Reprise 2)" – Company, Beggar Woman
"Wait" – Lovett
"Pirelli's Death" – Pirelli
"The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd (Reprise 3)" – Tenor Trio
"Kiss Me" – Johanna, Anthony
"Ladies In Their Sensitivities"/"Kiss Me (Quartet)" – Beadle, Johanna, Anthony, Judge Turpin
"Pretty Women" – Judge, Todd, Anthony
"Epiphany" – Todd, Lovett
"A Little Priest" – Todd, Lovett
"God, That's Good!" – Tobias, Mrs. Lovett, Todd, Customers
"Johanna (Quartet)" – Anthony, Todd, Beggar Woman, Johanna
"By The Sea" – Mrs. Lovett and Todd
"Wigmaker Sequence"/"The Ballad Of Sweeney Todd (Reprise 4)"/"The Letter" – Todd, Anthony, Quintet
"Not While I'm Around" – Tobias, Mrs. Lovett
"Parlour Songs (Part 1): Sweet Polly Plunkett" – Beadle
"Parlour Songs (Part 2): The 12 Bells In Tower of Bray" – Beadle, Lovett, Tobias 
"Parlour Songs (Part 3): Sweet Polly Plunkett (Reprise)" – Lovett
"Final Sequence" - Company
"The Ballad of Sweeney Todd (Reprise 7)" – Company, Todd, Lovett 

Does Sweeney Todd have a cast recording?

Arts Music and Reprise Records will release a new cast album  later this year. Produced by Alex Lacamoire and co-produced by Thomas Kail, the cast recording will feature Jonathan Tunick’s expansive original 26-player orchestration from the original production. Pre-save the album at artsmusic.lnk.to/SweeneyTodd2023PR

Listen to several tracks below:

Did Sweeney Todd win any awards?

The current Broadway production was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Josh Groban), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Annaleigh Ashford), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Ruthie Ann Miles), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Mimi Lien), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Nevin Steinberg), and Best Choreography (Steven Hoggett).

The original Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning eight including Best Musical.

Can I bring my child to Sweeney Todd?

Yes! Sweeney Todd is recommended for ages 12 and up. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Sweeney Todd?

You can get tickets to Sweeney Todd and every other Broadway show here. 

Does Sweeney Todd have a lottery?

A limited number of $30 tickets will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 9AM the day prior to the performance until 3PM the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. (Lottery seats may be partially obstructed). Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Sweeney Todd here!




