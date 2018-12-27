SUMMER's Storm Lever To Take Over Instagram Tomorrow!

BWW Social

Dec. 27, 2018  

Go behind the scenes of Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical with Storm Lever, as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, December 28th! Follow along as Lever takes you behind the scenes of her two-show day as Duckling Donna! Be sure to tune in!

SUMMER began performances March 28, 2018 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and opened on April 23, 2018. As Entertainment Weekly declared, "If you're lookin' for some hot stuff on Broadway, you've come to the right place."

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

