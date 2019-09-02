SUMMER OF '69! A Musical Celebration Comes to Queens Library's Culture Connection

1969. From Stonewall, to the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, to Woodstock; it will forever be remembered as one of the most transformative summers in American history. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of these epic events, join us for a concert and celebration of the music, artists, and happenings that shaped a generation at Culture Connection.

Featuring musical performances by Composer/Lyricist Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max, Till Death Do Us Part), Lauren Elder (Hair!, Side Show), Maya Sharpe (Hair!, Artist, Musician, Filmmaker), and Jefferson Harman (Dream Interpreter/Host at StarDreamsCafe.com, Singer/Songwriter). Join us for a fun, informative and entertaining evening!

The event will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. and is presented courtesy of Culture Connection at Queens Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11432. For information or to reserve your seats, contact 718.990.0728 or visit www.queenslibrary.org. Find the event page on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-of-69-a-culture-connection-musical-celebration-tickets-70230101123

Bobby Cronin is an award-winning composer/writer of: Mary & Max [based on the claymation film] with bookwriter Crystal Skillman (World Premiere Theatre Calgary fall of 2018 and European Premiere at Austria's Theatre Linz in 2019; Winner of 2018 MUT Critics Award in Germany, Pace New Musicals 2018, SigWorks Finalist 2018); 'Til Death Do Us Part (World Premiere 2020, 2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award; 2017 SigWorks Finalist; 2016 Overtures Series directed by Kent Nicholson) with bookwriter Caroline Prugh; a handful of songs in Off-Broadway's Camp Morning Wood which reopens fall 2019; The Concrete Jungle, commissioned for London's esteemed ArtsEd (President: Andrew Lloyd Webber) opened in London June 2012, currently in redevelopment; Daybreak (winner of the 2011 New Jersey Playwrights Contest) premiered in Wayne, NJ & London's Tristan Bates Theatre June 2012. Bobby composed the scores and songs for several musical films, which have been in festivals all over the country. He was part of the 2015 Prospect Theatre Company's Off-Broadway show Fright Night where his 15-minute musical My Boyfriend Is An Alien written with Christine Toy Johnson premiered. His music won "Best Score of a Mockumentary" for the webseries Thank You, Next and Best Music/Lyrics for Ten Reasons I Won't Go Home With You in 2010's MITF. Bobby is one of the four NEO Writers for the York Theatre Company's 2014-2015 season with Stephen Flaherty as his mentor. Other: 54 Below, Lincoln Center Songbook Series, Birdland, Symphony Space, London's The Players Theatre & St. James Theatre, etc. "Reach The Sky: Live" & "The Concrete Jungle International Studio Cast Recording" available on all digital platforms. Yale graduate where he won the Michael P. Manzella Award for Excellence in Arts, Scholastics and Character. Member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild. www.bobbycronin.com @bobbycronin IG: croninbobby

Lauren Elder is an actress, singer-songwriter, and world champion whistler living in New York City. Most recently, Lauren played Mary in the world premiere production of Mary & Max, A New Musical, by Bobby Cronin and Crystal Skillman, at Theatre Calgary, directed by Stafford Arima. She was nominated for a Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Performance By An Actress for her portrayal of Mary.

Lauren has been seen on Broadway in Side Show and Hair! and in the West End in Hair!. Other NYC Theater: Hair! (Shakespeare in the Park/NY Public Theater), The Village of Vale (Lincoln Center), Orange Star Smasharoo; Regional: Side Show (Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse), Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival; TV: Law & Order SVU, Louie, Boardwalk Empire, The Tonight Show, The 83rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The 63rd Annual Tony Awards. Lauren is also a children's performer, director, internationally respected performance coach, and on faculty at NY Film Academy and A Class Act NY. She performs regularly in nightclubs around NYC, including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Birdland, and Club Cumming. Her debut album can be found on iTunes and Spotify! Learn more at www.laureneldermusic.com.

Maya Sharpe is a musician, actor, and filmmaker. A multi-disciplinary artist based in New York and Los Angeles, Maya's passion lies in exploring simplicity in humanity and composition as a means to demonstrate that there is more of a connection and love between everything than the politically derived disconnect and hatred. Theatre credits include Hair! (Shakespeare In The Park Revival, 2008, Broadway Revival 2009, London Revival 2010). www.mayasharpe.com

JEFFERSON HARMAN is a singer/songwriter and dream interpreter who has performed live on stage since age five. He captivates his audiences on radio and TV by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He stars in Dreaming With... on StarDreamsCafe.com, with co-host Adam Rothenberg (Call Me Adam), filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC's historic theatre district. He is in his ninth year as a recurring guest on WCHE 1520 AM Radio's Life Unedited with host John Aberle, where he interprets the dreams of people who call in to the show.

Jefferson is available for private consultations and public speaking engagements. He is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights, knowledge and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias and the healing power of attention with diverse audiences. He conducts workshops on various topics including Dream Interpretation, Overcoming Your Phobias, and Healing Your Ancestry. He also teaches Origami - The Art Of Peace as a meditation tool to promote World Peace. For more information, visit everydaysymbology.com. To view episodes of Dreaming With... visit stardreamscafe.com.





