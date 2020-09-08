STX Will Release QUEENPINS, Starring Kristen Bell

The film is based on a true story.

Variety reports that STXfilms will release "Queenpins," an upcoming comedy starring Kristen Bell.

The film is based on a true story. It center on a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society. She decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Walter Hauser make up the rest of the cast. Aron Guadet and Gita Pullapilly direct and wrote the script.

"We love everything about this comedy, especially reuniting with our friend Kristen Bell, who is paired perfectly with Kirby Howell-Baptiste - we know they've got great chemistry, and Kirby has shown she is a master of this kind of comedy in 'Why Women Kill,'" said Adam Fogelson of STXfilms.

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall . Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).

In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen. She performed the songs: 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Love is an Open Door', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman', and 'For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)'.

