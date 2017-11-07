STRANGER THINGS in the Wings: Stars of the Hit Netflix Series Sing on Broadway and Beyond

Stranger Things 2 hit Netflix this month and the fan feeding frenzy for the long-awaited return of the show is in full swing.

It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, more sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

As the show continues its triumphant return to huge acclaim, its stellar cast including young stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and newcomer, Sadie Sink as Max, continue to astound with beyond-their-years abilities on screen and off.

With all that talent in one place, it's hard to believe that this young cast could get any more amazing. But much like the town of Hawkins itself, these young actors are way more fantastic than meets the eye, with many of them exhibiting some incredible musical gifts that could bring (or return!) them to Broadway someday.

Three of the show's stars Gaten Matarazzo (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Les Miserables), Caleb McLaughlin (The Lion King) and Sadie Sink (Annie, The Audience) all got their start just a few years ago on the Great White Way before joining the cast of the show.

Folks went wild for Millie Bobby Brown's rapping skills as she took on a tongue twisting Nicki Minaj verse and recapped the entirety of Season 1 on The Tonight Show, but the young actress has also showed off her singing skills in a series of self-made YouTube videos.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on the popular show, has also flexed his musical muscles, showing off his guitar skills along with a rock-tinged singing voice.

So, peep these young monster hunters in all of their musical glory. Whether they're rapping, rocking, or belting out old school show tunes, these teen superstars have talent for days and they're not afraid to show it!

Related Articles